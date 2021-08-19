Elizabeth Olsen Shares the Totally Embarrassing But Relatable Thing She Did As a Kid

Elizabeth Olsen may come from a famous family, but she's still incredibly relatable.
Case in point: She just confirmed that she also did that embarrassing thing where you pretend to be in a movie with your crush. As she told W Magazine, her celebrity crush while growing up was Frank Sinatra, so naturally, she "would do scenes with him in my bathroom."
While the Wandavision actress didn't elaborate on the plot of those daydreams, she went into more detail regarding her prior infatuation with George Clooney, who filled the Sinatra-shaped hole in her heart. "[Those scenes] turned into scenes with George Clooney as I got older and I realized Frank Sinatra was an old man," she recalled. "I was like, Well, maybe if I get older, I can at least work with George Clooney, as his daughter's friend or something, and then we have a thing."
Of course, unlike most people, she's actually an actress now and has starred opposite numerous handsome stars, including Paul Bettany.
But even then, it's not all it's chalked up to be. She says that in Wandavision it was actually quite difficult to be affectionate with Paul, as he was literally covered in red paint. Elizabeth insisted, "It's really hard. It comes off on me, even though they try as much as they can to powder him. They have to powder his hands all the time, because if he wants to touch my face... They have to be on top of us for those scenes. It's really not practical."
And don't get her started on the clothes. According to the 32-year-old actress, playing Wanda in the '50s housewife episode was quite tortuous, because the stylish wardrobe wasn't created with comfort in mind.
"It's all helpful for the time, for the character, for how women move, how they talk," she said, explaining how the discomfort informed her actions. "The shoes were the worst. I did wear vintage period shoes. And that's awful. My feet don't even like heels, let alone heels that have quite literally no support."
But there's no doubt that Elizabeth is grateful to be an actor, especially when she thinks of her brief time as a real estate agent. The Avengers actor looked back on those days with amusement, recalling how she "didn't want to work in a restaurant in New York as a summer job."
So, she got her real estate license and worked for her sisters' friend, who was a realtor in the Big Apple. Obviously, that didn't pan out, as she remembered, "I would mispronounce streets in New York all the time, because I had just moved there."
Becoming an actress definitely paid off though, as evident in her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Like Paul, this is her first-ever Emmy nomination.