Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Miranda Kerr Admits She Loves Katy Perry More Than Ex Orlando Bloom and Is "So Grateful That She's There"

Miranda Kerr explained that she's "so grateful" ex Orlando Bloom has Katy Perry in his life because the singer "helps me deal with him" as they all navigate co-parenting.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 19, 2021 2:43 AMTags
Orlando BloomKaty PerryCouplesCelebritiesMiranda Kerr
Watch: Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Miranda Kerr is glad to see the spark in Katy Perry as they continue to navigate co-parenting with Orlando Bloom

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Miranda was a guest on the Moments With Candace Parker podcast and said she has become quite close with the "Firework" singer, who got engaged to Orlando in 2019. Miranda, who is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando.

"We go on holidays together—we celebrate all the important milestones together," the 38-year-old Australian model said about Orlando and Katy. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say I love her more than Flynn's dad."

Miranda continued about the 44-year-old Carnival Row star and his fiancée, "To me right now, he's like a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother. So she helps me deal with him because she can deal with him, and I'm so grateful that she's there. Because it just takes the pressure off me." 

photos
Friendly Celebrity Exes

She also told host Candace Parker she appreciates that combined vacations have allowed Flynn to bond with Daisy, who Katy and Orlando welcomed in August 2020

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures/Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

3
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

"We've been on holidays with Katy and Daisy, and she's just so cute," said Miranda, who shares two sons with Evan. "She's so little as well, still. And Flynn's so sweet with her."

Back in February, Katy told Jimmy Kimmel she valued the parenting knowledge Orlando had accrued from raising Flynn. The 36-year-old pop star added that she's been impressed by her partner's insight and has told him, "Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this."

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

3
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

4

Drake Didn’t Expect This Side Effect After Getting COVID-19

5

Abby Phillip Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Marcus Richardson

Latest News

How Teyana Taylor Pulled Off Her Own Coming 2 America Premiere

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Childhood Celeb Crushes—And We Can Relate

Why Miranda Kerr Is "So Grateful" Ex Orlando Bloom Found Katy Perry

Owen Wilson Shares Rare Details About Life as a Father of Two Boys

Kristen Stewart & Rami Malek Have Unexpected Twilight Reunion

Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis For “Hazing” Him Over French Accent

Amber Rose Accuses Boyfriend Alexander Edwards of Cheating on Her