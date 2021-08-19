Miranda Kerr Admits She Loves Katy Perry More Than Ex Orlando Bloom and Is "So Grateful That She's There"

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Miranda Kerr is glad to see the spark in Katy Perry as they continue to navigate co-parenting with Orlando Bloom.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Miranda was a guest on the Moments With Candace Parker podcast and said she has become quite close with the "Firework" singer, who got engaged to Orlando in 2019. Miranda, who is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando.

"We go on holidays together—we celebrate all the important milestones together," the 38-year-old Australian model said about Orlando and Katy. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say I love her more than Flynn's dad."

Miranda continued about the 44-year-old Carnival Row star and his fiancée, "To me right now, he's like a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother. So she helps me deal with him because she can deal with him, and I'm so grateful that she's there. Because it just takes the pressure off me."