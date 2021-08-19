Owen Wilson Shares Rare Details About Life as a Father of Two Boys

Watch : Did Owen Wilson Immediately Say Yes to "Loki" Role?

Rom-com fans know Owen Wilson as John in Marley & Me, Gil in Midnight in Paris and Matty in How Do You Know, in which he played opposite such leading ladies as Jennifer Aniston, Rachel McAdams and Reese Witherspoon. Or, for Marvel fans, they'll know him as Mobius in this year's Loki series.

But when the Oscar nominee isn't charming the pants off of us with his onscreen roles, he actually has a pretty normal life as a father of two boys.

Owen, 52, shares 10-year-old Robert with Jade Duell, 7-year-old Finn with Caroline Lindqvist and, reportedly, 2-year-old daughter Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates, but he likes to keep his family matters private (save for an occasional outing, like one with his eldest son in New York in 2015).

However, in an Aug. 18 interview with Esquire, Owen shed some light on his life out of the spotlight—the part of him that we don't see all that often.