Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek's Unexpected Twilight Reunion Will Make Fans Go Loca

Rita Ora's birthday celebration for boyfriend Taika Waititi was a star-studded affair, with Breaking Dawn actors Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek in attendance.

Hold on tight, Spidermonkeys, because Twi-hards are in for a wild ride.

Thanks to Rita Ora's brilliant party-planning skills, two Twilight stars were brought together for one night only. According to one of the British pop star's latest Instagram post, Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek helped director Taika Waititi ring in his 46th birthday, alongside a handful of other celebrities, including Ashley Benson and Kate Beckinsale.

Kristen and Rami acted opposite each other in Breaking Dawn: Part 2, which was the fifth and final installment of the Twilight series. By that point, Bella (Kristen) had given birth to Edward's (Robert Pattinson) baby and they were gearing up for a war with the Volturi, an elite group of vampires. Rami portrayed Benjamin, a vampire with the gift of manipulating the earth's elements, making him a particularly important figure in the Twilight universe.

In other words, fans are assuming that when Rami saw Kristen he exclaimed, "Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?"

The Twilight Cast: Then and Now

There was another Twilight connection at the party, as Kate Beckinsale was in an eight-year relationship with Michael Sheen, a.k.a. Aro, the leader of the Volturi. 

In addition to the aforementioned guests, Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner Smith, Miguel, Evan Ross, Paris JacksonCharli XCX and Vas J Morgan joined the party. 

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMA Press

And those who could not attend sent their best wishes to the birthday boy on social media, with What We Do In the Shadow's Jemaine Clement writing on Twitter that Taika "never came to set once" while filming Wellington Paranormal, before adding, "@TaikaWaititi happy birthday!"

