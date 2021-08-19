Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis As Payback For "Hazing" Him Over His French Accent

Watch : Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate

Ashton Kutcher definitely has that je ne sais quoi. We can't quite put our finger on it, but something seemed off with his ridiculously over-the-top French accent in his latest Instagram video.

Mila Kunis certainly agreed. Ashton tasked his That '70s Show co-star (and wife) with filming a recent promo video for their charity wine brand, and things turned ugly when they began teasing each other on camera. It's safe to say Mila proved to be the ultimate stage mom in their light-hearted war of words.

The hilarious video began with Ashton appearing in a patterned sweater by an outdoor fireplace in the woods, with Mila offscreen behind the camera. He took on a stereotypical French accent as he announced, "Bonjour! Comment allez-vous. It iz I, Ashton Kutcher, at Chateau Fancy as F--k. We are here today to tell you about ze new, amazing Outside Wine. It iz a cab—OK," he said, stopping with the charade.