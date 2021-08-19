Amber Rose Seems to Accuse Boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards of Cheating on Her With 12 Women

Watch : Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk"

The Muva has spoken.

Amber Rose took to Instagram Stories to seemingly share an update on her longtime relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards and accuse him of cheating on her with at least 12 women. The two share 22-month-old son Slash Alexander Edwards.

"I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," the model began her message on Wednesday, Aug. 18. "All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him."

The 37-year-old star continued, "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f--k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."

Although Amber didn't publicly name Alexander in her Instagram Story, it didn't take long for fans to connect the dots on who she was referring to.