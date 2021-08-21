How Hayden Panettiere Is Building Her Next Chapter

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex After His Jail Release

Few years have come quite as full circle for Hayden Panettiere as this last trip around the sun.

Celebrating her birthday last Aug. 21, the actress was largely sheltering in place—back in her adopted city of Los Angeles following a six-season run on Nashville—and focused on putting her painful history with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson in her past just weeks after he was arrested on eight counts of charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation. (He pled no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, the remaining six counts were dismissed.) "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again," she wrote in a July 17, 2020, Instagram statement.

This year she, like many others, has been venturing back out into the world, hitting up West Hollywood Tex-Mex spot Justin Queso's exactly a year after delivering those strong words with a surprising companion: Her ex, fresh off his 13-day stay in county jail.