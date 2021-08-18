You Can Bet On Zac Efron's Smooth Dance Moves in Must-See TikTok With Jessica Alba

Zac Efron is sticking to the status quo and sticking to the stuff he knows.
The Greatest Showman star gave fans quite the show when he made his TikTok debut alongside Jessica Alba on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Obviously, he put this High School Musical dance skills to good use, as the stars side-stepped in unison to a remix of Young T and Bugsey's "Don't Rush."
Zac, 33, and Jessica, 40, even matched in a safari-inspired color palette, sporting neutral slacks and retro shoes while dancing under a wooden beamed ceiling.
"That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance w me," Jessica wrote, adding on Insta, "This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever."
Yes, we're all so indebted to the L.A.'s Finest actress for getting Zac's head in the game. But what was the occasion?
As she explained, they were in between set ups while shooting movie trailers in the United Arab Emirates to promote Dubai Tourism. That means we can expect even more #Zessica content coming soon.
He has already shared one such trailer on his Instagram, writing earlier this month that Jessica is "always getting me out of trouble," alongside their action-packed trailer. Zac said acclaimed director Craig Gillespie (of I, Tonya and Cruella) was behind the camera.
Given the success of the duo's TikTok, Jessica had to ask her 19 million Instagram followers: "Should Honey & Troy make a movie together?" As expected, 94 percent of respondents said "yes" to a crossover with her 2003 dance film Honey.
Zac's synchronized dance moves naturally reminded fans of his Disney Channel days, even though the Emmy winner has moved on to host his own nature show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. One TikTok user wrote, "He's still got the music in him." Another said, "not me thinking he was gonna be stiff af dancing and forgot he been doing choreography all his life!"
Of course, another knew better than to doubt his true talents. "Troy Bolton will ALWAYS have them moves especially on that golf course," declared one fan, who called him the GOAT.
Other users pointed out that Zac looks all grown up, 15 years after the original HSM movie aired. "His face is totally different," read one comment with 16,000 likes.
But before you get too ahead of yourself, remember that his Australian confidante has already denied that Zac has gotten plastic surgery. In April, radio host Kyle Sandilands said "of course" his friend Zac didn't have any work done. "It's like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it. Why bother?"
