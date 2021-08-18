You Can Bet On Zac Efron's Smooth Dance Moves in Must-See TikTok With Jessica Alba

Watch : Zac Efron's Friend Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors

Zac Efron is sticking to the status quo and sticking to the stuff he knows.

The Greatest Showman star gave fans quite the show when he made his TikTok debut alongside Jessica Alba on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Obviously, he put this High School Musical dance skills to good use, as the stars side-stepped in unison to a remix of Young T and Bugsey's "Don't Rush."

Zac, 33, and Jessica, 40, even matched in a safari-inspired color palette, sporting neutral slacks and retro shoes while dancing under a wooden beamed ceiling.

"That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance w me," Jessica wrote, adding on Insta, "This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever."

Yes, we're all so indebted to the L.A.'s Finest actress for getting Zac's head in the game. But what was the occasion?