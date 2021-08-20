Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Reacts to That Unexpected Spitting Scene

We can't just be a goldfish and forget that spitting scene from Ted Lasso's newest episode.
Episode five of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed comedy features Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed) hocking a loogie at his reflection in a mirror in an attempt to build his confidence. This moment came about after boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) admits to physically making herself big before entering intimidating situations.
While Rebecca's bear-like hype up comes off as empowering, Nate's attempt is surprisingly self-deprecating and, honestly, a little unnerving. And, according to Mohammed himself, that's exactly how we're supposed to feel after watching this scene. "It was quite gross to do," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm glad you gasped because I think it is meant to make people feel a bit unnerved. I don't think it's meant to be like, 'Oh, great. Oh, good. He's got his confidence.'"
As Mohammed detailed, the action, which is based off a real-thing Jason Sudeikis' friend would do, is "quite weird" as Nate is essentially spitting on himself. Not to mention, with the world's ongoing battle against coronavirus, the scene became quite the ordeal to film.
"We had to have people come in every time we took a take," he recalled, "wipe it down and like walk away. Weirdly, it became quite an odd thing."
Mohammed went on to note how this memorable moment teases how his character is "veering off in the wrong direction." Season two features Nate in a position of power following his season one promotion to the coaching staff. Yet, his transition from kit man to coach hasn't been a seamless one, with him often picking on his replacement.
"He's still very insecure, he still has his demons," he said of this other side to the often soft-spoken Nate. "But now he's in this position of, you know, responsibility...And he sort of thinks that he maybe has to be a bit like a bully, because that's how people treated him."
This explains why Nate got so mad about the new kit man using lavender fabric softener on the team's towels.
Although Mohammed can have empathy for his character, which earned him a 2021 Emmys nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, he made it clear that Nate is making a mistake with his behavior, adding, "he's got a long way to go."
Of course, as Mohammed teased, we're only five episodes into the new season, so, there may be hope for Nate yet.
Kindness is also making a comeback off the AFC Richmond pitch with the show's famous biscuits popping up around Los Angeles at different Go Get Em Tiger locations, between now and Aug. 22, and McConnell's Fine Ice Creams locations, starting Aug. 27.
New episodes of Ted Lasso arrive Fridays on Apple TV+.