Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Reacts to That Unexpected Spitting Scene

Watch : Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms

We can't just be a goldfish and forget that spitting scene from Ted Lasso's newest episode.

Episode five of Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed comedy features Nate the Great (Nick Mohammed) hocking a loogie at his reflection in a mirror in an attempt to build his confidence. This moment came about after boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) admits to physically making herself big before entering intimidating situations.

While Rebecca's bear-like hype up comes off as empowering, Nate's attempt is surprisingly self-deprecating and, honestly, a little unnerving. And, according to Mohammed himself, that's exactly how we're supposed to feel after watching this scene. "It was quite gross to do," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm glad you gasped because I think it is meant to make people feel a bit unnerved. I don't think it's meant to be like, 'Oh, great. Oh, good. He's got his confidence.'"

As Mohammed detailed, the action, which is based off a real-thing Jason Sudeikis' friend would do, is "quite weird" as Nate is essentially spitting on himself. Not to mention, with the world's ongoing battle against coronavirus, the scene became quite the ordeal to film.