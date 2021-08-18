Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's "Yummy" New PDA Pic Is Too Hot to Handle

Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian just proved she's the perfect snack to satisfy boyfriend Travis Barker.

The adoring lovers shared a sultry pic from their trip to Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday, Aug. 18, with Kourtney writing "Yummy" in the caption The Instagram snap shows the Blink-182 drummer nibbling on Kourtney's cheek as she stares into the camera, looking hotter—and happier—than ever in a slinky black and white striped lace up maxi dress. 

Fans have been trying to keep up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's vacays alongside Travis, including their ten-day quarantine and weekend family getaways. And no, this is not the first time that Travis and Kourt have opted for an edible statement of love. 

The mother of three raised eyebrows after sharing a pic of Travis' blood in June, and even donned vampire teeth while flirtatiously teasing Travis that she wanted to "suck" his insides. Now, it seems like it's Travis' turn to take a bite.  

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Perhaps this couple is taking future 'til death do them part vows literally! "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," an insider previously told E! News in July. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul."

Well, we do know that "anything is possible" when Travis and Kourtney are together.

Check out the vampy pic of Travis and Kourtney getting it on during vacay, and see more snaps of their weekend away below.

Sultry Snack

Travis' appetite for Kourtney is insatiable thanks to a steamy pic of their night out. "Yummy," Kourtney sexily captioned.  

Ready, Jet, Set!

Travis Barker credited girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for giving him strength to travel again. "With you anything is possible," he wrote on Instagram. Kourtney replied, "Anything and everything with you." Aw!

Rest & Relaxation

"hola, ¿cómo estás?" Kourt captioned her flirty bikini selfie. 

Feeling Herself

Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie wearing a printed robe and matching swimsuit. "Obsessed with this bikini," she wrote.

Poised Pose

"It's the toe point for me," Kourtney joked as she posed for a pic. 

Views

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her new cropped 'do. 

Welcome Party

Kourtney shared a video of a mariachi band welcoming the group as Kris Jenner documented the musical moment.

Three Amigos

The trio of musicians performed traditional Mexican music upon their arrival.

Mirror Image

Kourtney snapped a serene pic of the blue sky meeting the ocean beyond a hotel infinity pool on Aug. 16. 

Morning Shot

Kourtney sipped a mini espresso on Aug. 16 to start her weekend in paradise. 

Tree of Life

Love blossoms here! An indoor tree hung with hearts overlooks the infinity pool in a peaceful pic. 

Margaritaville

This artful pic landed on Kourtney's IG on Aug. 16 featuring a salted rim and an ice cold margarita.

Ocean Breeze

A video showed a slight breeze ruffling palm trees as Kourtney and Travis Barker enjoyed the resort. 

Festive Fiesta

Kourtney shared the fun printed dinner plates and tablecloth while in Cabo San Lucas.

Café All Day

Kourtney and her green nails clutched a mini cup of joe. 

Cheers to Paradise

A margarita awaits on the perfect summer day at the beach. 

Yee-Haw

Kourtney captured men riding horses along the gorgeous coastline.

