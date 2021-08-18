Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kathy Hilton Just Coined Our New Favorite Catchphrase, "I'm Ready to Have a Gorilla"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton delivered a hilarious, head-scratching catchphrase on tonight's episode. Find out what it means!

Kathy Hilton is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

The scene-stealing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has yet another iconic moment in a preview clip from tonight's episode airing Aug. 18.

The sneak peek shows all of the RHOBH ladies arriving to a dinner at Kyle Richards' house. When Kathy arrives carrying Christmas gifts, she admits she's a little "discombobulated" while greeting her friends.

"You have no idea. Trying to put 10 pounds in a five-pound bag," Kathy says before saying hi to Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley.

"How are you?" Garcelle asks.

"Trying to get things together," Kathy shares. "I'm literally ready to have a gorilla." Come again?

"Have a gorilla? What's that expression?" Dorit asks Garcelle.

Cut to Kathy's interview confessional where an equally confused producer asks Paris Hilton's mom to explain the meaning behind her unique catchphrase.

RHOBH's Season 11 Taglines

"You know, I'm being dramatic," Kathy laughs. "Like, 'I'm gonna have a horse. I'm gonna have a gorilla. I'm gonna have a barrel of chickens, whatever.'"

LOL!

Add that next to "That's hot" on our list of favorite celebrity catchphrases.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

