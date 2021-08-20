Why Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour Is Much More Than a Summer Party

Watch : Exclusive: Dierks Bentley Invites Us Into His Tour Bus!

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the summer. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

If you ask Dierks Bentley, now is the time to raise a glass to live music.

After spending much of the pandemic making memories with family in Colorado, the country singer is back onstage as part of the Beers on Me tour. And nearly one week into the shows, Dierks has fallen in love with life on the road all over again.

"It was everything you dreamed and more," the Grammy nominee exclusively shared with E! News just days after kicking off his 2021 tour. "I thought it was just so fun to be out there with my own band and crew riding the bus and all the dumb, fun things we do away from the stage. Riding bikes, going mountain biking, playing pickle-ball. I love the guys in my band and crew and it's so nice to be around them."