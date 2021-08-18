Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Divergent's Theo James and Wife Ruth Kearney Welcome First Baby

After nearly three years of marriage, Theo James and wife Ruth Kearney have welcomed their first baby together, E! News has confirmed exclusively.

By Kisha Forde Aug 18, 2021 8:18 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesTheo James

Watch out, world! For Theo James and wife Ruth Kearney, there's a new little star in town.
 
The Divergent actor and Flaked actress have welcomed their first child together, a source close to the couple exclusively tells E! News.
 
The pair, who have kept their personal lives and romantic relationship largely under wraps, reportedly began dating while attending Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol, England in 2009, according to Bustle (who originally cited Glamour UK). Fast-forward more than a decade, and the two have become a family of three.
 
Most fans first saw Theo rise to prominence starring the popular film installment of the Divergent series alongside co-star Shailene Woodley. The English actor and producer also has other impressive credits to his name, including appearing in Downton Abbey, Underworld: Awakening, and most recently, Sanditon.
 
Theo's other half, Ruth, is best known for her starring role as Jess Parker in the British science-fiction drama Primeval.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

The Irish actress has also appeared in other series including the FX thriller Tyrant and more recently, the Netflix comedy Flaked.

Barry King/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

3

Abby Phillip Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Marcus Richardson

And although Ruth's career is proving to steadily be on the rise, in a 2016 interview with the Irish Mirror, the Netflix star explained that that fame is not a motivational factor for her passion and she's sticking to keeping things low-key.
 
"I'm not in this industry to become famous," she shared of her recent success. "I don't go for jobs because they will make me well known, it's so hopefully they will lead me on to more interesting roles."

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

3

Abby Phillip Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Marcus Richardson

4

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

5
Exclusive

Ant Anstead Breaks Silence on "Secret" Romance With Renée Zellweger

Latest News

John Rich Defends Carrie Underwood for Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Colin Jost Reveals the Name of His and Scarlet Johansson's Baby Boy

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth! Relive Her and Colin Jost’s Love Story

Exclusive

Divergent's Theo James and Wife Ruth Kearney Welcome First Baby

Why Kaia Gerber Cut Off Jacob Elordi's Mullet When They Began Dating

TikTok Star Katie Feeney Reveals Her Danish Pastel Room with Dormify

Mark Consuelos Is One Proud Dad Ahead of Son’s Riverdale Return