Divergent's Theo James and Wife Ruth Kearney Welcome First Baby

Watch out, world! For Theo James and wife Ruth Kearney, there's a new little star in town.



The Divergent actor and Flaked actress have welcomed their first child together, a source close to the couple exclusively tells E! News.



The pair, who have kept their personal lives and romantic relationship largely under wraps, reportedly began dating while attending Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol, England in 2009, according to Bustle (who originally cited Glamour UK). Fast-forward more than a decade, and the two have become a family of three.



Most fans first saw Theo rise to prominence starring the popular film installment of the Divergent series alongside co-star Shailene Woodley. The English actor and producer also has other impressive credits to his name, including appearing in Downton Abbey, Underworld: Awakening, and most recently, Sanditon.



Theo's other half, Ruth, is best known for her starring role as Jess Parker in the British science-fiction drama Primeval.