The Big 3 Celebrate Their Birthday Early With a Heartwarming This Is Us Look-Back

Just when we thought we didn't have any more tears to give This Is Us, NBC goes and drops this moving video.
As fans of the hit family drama well know, Aug. 31 marks Kevin, Kate and Randall Pearson's 41st birthday. So, in honor of this special day, the actors who play the show's beloved Big 3, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, look back at the family's incredible journey so far and discuss how the show has impacted their lives.
"I will look back on playing Kate Pearson with such gratitude," Metz says in the footage exclusive to E! News. "This woman who is figuring her life out, as we all are, and doing it very imperfectly."
Expressing a similar sentiment, Brown credits playing Randall for teaching him how to be "a little more sweet and a little bit more sensitive." Clearly, This Is Us has had an impact on Brown that would make Jack Pearson proud, if we do say so ourselves.
Reflecting on Kevin's struggles these past five seasons, including a battle with sobriety, Hartley notes, "He's been knocked down a lot, a lot of it is his own doing. He's a very complex, deep guy [who] built himself back up." He jokes that he'd be best friends with Kevin if he were real.
The Big 3 continue to be moved by the love and support they've received from fans over the years. "I've had people come up to me off the street," Brown says, "and tell me amazing things about how this show has touched and shaped their lives."
Of course, this celebratory look back couldn't be better timed, as the upcoming sixth season, which will debut in early 2022, will be the last for This Is Us, which premiered in 2016. Brown even teases what's to come in the new video, saying with a laugh, "Ok! It's a lot."
While we prepare ourselves for a likely emotional goodbye with the Pearsons, celebrate Kate, Kevin and Randall's birthday early in the exclusive look-back above.
