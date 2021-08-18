Why Kaia Gerber Cut Off Jacob Elordi's Mullet Early On in Their Relationship

Although there might have been instant euphoria between Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber when they began dating, there was one thing that just had to go: his mullet.
The Kissing Booth actor confessed the reason behind the transformation during the Aug. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "My mom never let me have [a mullet] ‘cause she wanted me to be a gentleman—presentable," he explained to guest host Julie Bowen, adding that he's "always wanted" that particular hairdo.
After finally growing out his hair into the beloved style, the love affair was short-lived. "My girlfriend—within a week of us dating, she cut it off," Jacob admitted. "She took me to the bathroom, and she got scissors out, and she cut it off."
The Euphoria star recalled, "She said, ‘You're cute, but not that cute.'"
The two first confirmed their budding romance with a PDA-filled outing in October 2020. That sighting solidified that the two were indeed "interested in each other," as a source previously told E! News back in September.
Things between the couple have gotten more serious, with the actor, 24, enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber last September.
Kaia, 19, opened up about her relationship with the actor in an interview with Vogue in May. "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she shared. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."
It's also worth noting that although Kaia has helped out her other half with fashion trends, she, in turn, credits him with helping her in the world of acting. "He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have," she explained. "So, I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"