TikTok Star Katie Feeney Reveals Her Danish Pastel Room with Dormify

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whether you're getting settled into your dorm or have yet to move in, Dormify has everything you need to make any room feel like home. From bedding and pillows to cute wall decor and functional furniture, the lifestyle brand will help you arrive on campus with confidence.
Recently, Dormify called upon TikTok star Katie Feeney, who has over 6 million followers on the popular video sharing app, to create her dream dorm room ahead of her freshman year at Penn State University!
"It has been amazing partnering with Dormify to create my personalized room," Katie explained. "My inspiration has always been ‘vibrance, lots of pastels and good vibes,' and Dormify and their collection of products really made my vision come to life."
To copy and paste Katie's stylish room into your space, scroll below to check out some of her picks and shop the rest on Dormify!
Ditsy Floral Comforter and Sham Set
Upgrade your rather drab dorm bed with this floral comforter. It looks so comfy and cute!
Classic Cotton Sheet Set
Made from 100% cotton, these sheets will help you have a snuggly slumber.
Round Tufted Velvet Throw Pillow
Add some texture to your bedscape with one (or two) of these round velvet pillows.
Table Lamp with Catch-All
We wish this lamp was around when we went to college. It provides additional lighting and convenient catch-all trays to keep essentials like lip balm, your phone and hair ties nearby.
Grid Pattern Green by Avenie Throw Pillow
We are obsessed with the print on this pillow! It's simple yet perfect for layering with other pillows.
All Smiles Print By Sammi Smith
Create a colorful and trendy gallery wall with prints like this one.
Chenille Knit Tassel Throw Blanket
Up the cozy factor of your space with this knit blanket! It comes in eight colors to match any aesthetic.
Tri-Tone LED Light Vanity Mirror
Achieve the ultimate makeup look for parties and lectures thanks to this tri-tone LED light vanity mirror.
Party Neon Sign
This neon sign is definitely fitting for a college room, but remember to find a balance between work and play!
