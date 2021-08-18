Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

TikTok Star Katie Feeney Reveals Her Danish Pastel Room with Dormify

The lifestyle brand's latest Gen Z-curated room will inspire you to add more color to your space.

By Emily Spain Aug 18, 2021 7:27 PMTags
E-Comm: Katie Feeney Dormify CollabDormify x Katie Feeney

Whether you're getting settled into your dorm or have yet to move in, Dormify has everything you need to make any room feel like home. From bedding and pillows to cute wall decor and functional furniture, the lifestyle brand will help you arrive on campus with confidence. 

Recently, Dormify called upon TikTok star Katie Feeney, who has over 6 million followers on the popular video sharing app, to create her dream dorm room ahead of her freshman year at Penn State University!

"It has been amazing partnering with Dormify to create my personalized room," Katie explained. "My inspiration has always been ‘vibrance, lots of pastels and good vibes,' and Dormify and their collection of products really made my vision come to life."

To copy and paste Katie's stylish room into your space, scroll below to check out some of her picks and shop the rest on Dormify!

Ditsy Floral Comforter and Sham Set

Upgrade your rather drab dorm bed with this floral comforter. It looks so comfy and cute!

$139
$111
Dormify

Classic Cotton Sheet Set

Made from 100% cotton, these sheets will help you have a snuggly slumber.

$44
Dormify

Round Tufted Velvet Throw Pillow

Add some texture to your bedscape with one (or two) of these round velvet pillows.

$36
Dormify

Table Lamp with Catch-All

We wish this lamp was around when we went to college. It provides additional lighting and convenient catch-all trays to keep essentials like lip balm, your phone and hair ties nearby.

$36
Dormify

Grid Pattern Green by Avenie Throw Pillow

We are obsessed with the print on this pillow! It's simple yet perfect for layering with other pillows.

$45
Dormify

All Smiles Print By Sammi Smith

Create a colorful and trendy gallery wall with prints like this one.

$18
Dormify

Chenille Knit Tassel Throw Blanket

Up the cozy factor of your space with this knit blanket! It comes in eight colors to match any aesthetic.

$49
Dormify

Tri-Tone LED Light Vanity Mirror

Achieve the ultimate makeup look for parties and lectures thanks to this tri-tone LED light vanity mirror.

$49
Dormify

Party Neon Sign

This neon sign is definitely fitting for a college room, but remember to find a balance between work and play!

$59
Dormify

