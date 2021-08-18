Mark Consuelos Is the Proudest Dad as Son Michael Consuelos Returns to Riverdale

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Goes to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo

Introducing Mark Consuelos in the role of best cheerleader!

After much anticipation, Michael Consuelos is returning to Riverdale on Wednesday, Aug. 18. This time, he's sharing the small screen with his dad in a special episode both parties won't soon forget. Before the episode aired, Mark took to Instagram and shared some his favorite memories from the set.

"Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos," the proud dad wrote on social media. "He absolutely killed it. A big thank you to @brianepaterson for writing such a beautiful script. @jamesdewille for a masterful job directing this episode. To Louis Ferreira for playing the perfect mentor and gangster."

Mark added, "Thank you to @writerras for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime. #riverdale."

While the longtime actor may be his son's greatest supporter, other friends like Lisa Rinna, Andy Cohen and Holly Robinson Peete also shared positive feedback in the comments section.