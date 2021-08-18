Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Scores Sweet Gig for the Bucs

Tom Brady's 13-year-old son Jack is helping out his dad's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Find out more about his new gig.

Tom Brady's eldest child is following in his footsteps.

John "Jack" Edward, 13, whose parents are the star quarterback and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, was spotted helping out his dad's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at their practice on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

"@buccaneers got a new ball boy this week," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Aug. 18. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously...just like his dad!"

A spokesperson for the Bucs later clarified to E! News that "Tom's son is not actually working for the team. He was a guest at practice and was able to help out with our equipment team, but is not a Buccaneers employee."

Tom, who won his seventh Super Bowl this year while playing his first season with the team, also shared recent photos of the teen standing on the sidelines, carrying a football and approaching his dad on the field during practice.

In addition to Jack, the NFL superstar is also a dad to son Benjamin Rein Brady, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen. They have all often been spotted at games and training sessions to support Tom.

This past March, Bridget told Extra that Jack "doesn't actually play football" but does play soccer. She added, "Those are some big shoes to fill."

In April 2020, Tom told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that he would "absolutely" allow his kids to play football.

However, he added, "I would never want for them to be Tom Brady's son playing football. I don't like that at all. But from a team, camaraderie, discipline, I think there's something about contact sports that teaches you a lot about discipline, respect, mutual respect for your opponent that you don't get in non-contact sports."

He also paid tribute to his oldest son. "The kid, my son Jack, my heart explodes when I think of him," Tom said. "He's the greatest kid you could ever ask for."

