Step Aside Nice Guys, FBoy Island Is Renewed For a Second Season

Watch : "FBoy Island:" Meet the Guys of the HBO Max Dating Show

Pop some champs, it's time to say F-hi to another wild season!

Dating competition series FBOY Island broke streaming platform records since premiering July 29 on HBO Max, and after a dramatic, jaw-dropping controversial ending, fans can brace themselves for plenty more Nice Guys and FBoys in season two, the network announced Aug. 18.

"With a title like FBOY Island, we knew we would get the audience's attention and we're thrilled that they've responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max said.

Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at HBO Max added, "Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for season two. To the next batch of Fboys, beware, we're coming for you!"