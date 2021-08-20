TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!

The TV Scoop Awards are back and ready to celebrate the best television had to offer in 2020 and 2021!
Once again, we're honoring the best dramatic performances, reality stars, comedies and more by inviting you to vote for your favorites. Starting on Monday, Aug. 23, you'll be able weigh in on the most impactful TV moments of the year with multiple polls launching multiple times a week until Thursday, Sept. 2.
And, in typical TV Scoop Awards fashion, we're kicking off this year's voting with the Best Fandom category. Launching alongside the Best New 2020–2021 Show category, you'll have plenty of time to fight for your favorite fandom to earn the No. 1 spot.
Remember, the polls close on Friday, Sept. 3 and you can vote as many times as you want. So tell your friends, family and even your enemies to come and support your favorite shows, scenes and stars.
Now, this post will be the official hub for all things TV Scoop Awards, which means you can find every link to every poll here. This is why you need to be sure you've bookmarked this page, you know, in case you miss or forget when polls go live.
For the full 2021 TV Scoop Awards voting schedule, check out the list below:
Monday, Aug. 23: Best Fandom, Best New 2020-2021 Show
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Best Comedy, Best Drama
Friday, Aug. 27: Best Drama Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Ensemble
Sunday, Aug. 29: Best Episode, Saddest Goodbye, Best Plot Twist
Tuesday, Aug. 31: Best Season Finale, Best Series Finale
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Best Reality Show, Best Reality Star
Thursday, Sept. 2: Most Anticipated New Show for 2021–2022, Best Rewatch
Friday, Sept. 3: Polls Closed
In case you have any questions about why your favorites did or did not make it into a poll, see below for eligibility rules:
You can nominate any show, episode or performance that happened and any fandom or cast that was active between January 2020 and August 2021. All shows must be legally available to watch in the United States, but any fandom for a show is eligible in the fandom category.
Happy voting!