Why Phoebe Dynevor's New Role May Mean She's Leaving Bridgerton

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

We burn for clarification about Duchess Daphne's future on Bridgerton.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Deadline reported that actress Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in and executive produce Exciting Times, a book-to-TV adaptation for Amazon Prime Video. While we couldn't be more thrilled to have more of Dynevor on our TV screens, we couldn't help but ponder, dear readers: What does this new role means for her presence on Bridgerton?

Dynevor became a globally recognized actress after stepping into the lead role opposite Regé-Jean Page (who played steamy Simon, the Duke of Hastings) for season one of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period piece. However, as we learned following Page's exit from the series, Daphne and Simon's love story will take a backseat for season two.

In fact, Daphne's older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will be front-and-center, with Daphne taking a secondary role as a love guru of sorts for the rakish Viscount.