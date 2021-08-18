Jessica Simpson's Latest Family Photo Proves She's One Stylish Baseball Mom

Watch : Jessica Simpson's Bikini-Ready in 2005: Live From E! Rewind

Spotted: one fashionable mama by the baseball field!

That mom is none other than Jessica Simpson—performer, parent and renowned fashionista. The singer proved she puts her most stylish foot forward even at a Little League game when she shared a picture of herself supporting her son Ace, 8, from the sidelines. His sisters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2—all of whom Simpson shares with husband Eric Johnson—were also there to cheer him on.

"Watchin' Ace pitch," she captioned her Aug. 17 Instagram post, "wearin' paisleys and grubbin' on pineapple pops." The 41-year-old entrepreneur, who founded her eponymous fashion brand in 2005, stepped out in a brown, long-sleeved T-shirt tucked into a pair of jeans and cinched with a bold buckle belt. She finished the look with a pair of platform paisley-print booties from her own line, jewelry and her staple oversized sunglasses.

"Love those shoes!" one fan commented.

Another echoed, "The hottest mom."