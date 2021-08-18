Jessie James Decker "Couldn't Hold Back Tears" As Daughter Starts 2nd Grade

Watch : Teachers Share Uplifting Messages to Students Amid Coronavirus

Grab the tissues, Mom and Dad!

As summer vacation comes to an end, more and more children are packing up their knapsack and heading back to school. Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's 7-year-old daughter Vivianne, who started another year of elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 18, is among them, and her parents aren't quite ready for it!

In a new Instagram post, Jessie James documented the first day of school. And spoiler alert: It was an emotional morning.

"Our Vivianne is officially a 2nd grader!" the country singer and Kittenish designer wrote. "I am so proud of our baby girl and what an amazing young lady she is growing into. I couldn't hold back the tears while taking her to school this am because it still feels like yesterday bringing her home from the hospital, my baby is getting so big!"

The proud mom continued, "I love love love this girl so much and her fierceness, kind heart, and her hunger to want to learn and to never give up! Second grade here we come! ‘Vivianne Decker you can be anything you want! Now go conquer the world.'"