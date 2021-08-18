Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and More to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Olivia Rodrigo the New It-Girl?

Olivia Rodrigo and rocker Machine Gun Kelly are set to take over the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time.

The "drivers license" singer will make her debut at the annual award show next month with her performance, MTV announced on Wednesday, Aug. 18. At the 2021 ceremony, she is also nominated for her first VMA honors, five in total, including Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

MGK, who is nominated for the Best Alternative award again after winning the category last year, will perform his new single "papercuts" for the first time.

Returning performers include Lil Nas X, who is also nominated for five VMAs this year—including Video of the Year for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," as well as Camila Cabello, a recipient of four past VMAs. She will perform her single "Don't Go Yet" at the 2021 show.

Lorde, who last appeared at the VMAs in 2017, will also grace the stage again to perform her new single "Solar Power," which is nominated for one award.