Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Reveals the Real Story Behind Jensen Ackles Prequel Drama

Jared Padalecki is clearing up the confusion around that Supernatural prequel drama.
Back in June, the 39-year-old actor came across a Deadline article that said his former co-star Jensen Ackles is executive producing and narrating a spinoff about the parents of their characters Dean and Sam Winchester. Padalecki tweeted that it this was the first he'd heard about the new show and that he was "gutted" that he wasn't involved.
"Dude. Happy for you," he wrote. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."
Now, Padalecki is explaining his viral post and what went down between him and Ackles afterward.
"I hadn't heard of it, and then he and I chatted [the next morning]," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "He just kind of explained: 'Man, it's not picked up yet. It's not even written yet.' He knows and I know how much Supernatural means to both of us, and it wasn't a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn't feel really even existed yet. But he has been like: 'Hey, I'll let you know what's going on.'"
The day after Padalecki shared the tweets he returned to the social network to reassure fans that he and Ackles had resolved their issues.
"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," he tweeted. "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily."
Ackles seconded that things were good between them. "Love you @jarpad," the 43-year-old actor added. "Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you're busy…as am I, but you're still my brother. I miss you, pal."
During his talk with The New York Times, Padalecki reiterated he and Ackles will always be close.
"I love Jensen deeply," he continued. "He's my brother—he has been for many years, and he always will be, no matter what. He's spent more time with me on camera than anybody probably ever will, so he knows my strengths and weaknesses more than I do, and vice versa. I respect his opinion."
Ultimately, it seems like the whole scenario was a big misunderstanding.
"It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: 'Hey, I'm not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don't know about this,'" Padalecki clarified. "And I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand. It's hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it's like, 'Oh, he doesn't know! They're going to kill each other! The world is ending!' And I'm like, 'No, no, no.' [Laughs.] I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that."
Supernatural ended its 15-year run in 2020. And while Padalecki told the newspaper "the loss still was tragic and dramatic," he also said Supernatural never really died," noting that he still talks to his castmates and is reminded of the show every time he sees his wife Genevieve Padalecki, who he met on the show. (The two he share three children and now co-star on their new series Walker).
"I did Supernatural from age 22 to age 38, and I'll never deny that my time and experiences on that show are certainly a part of who I am now," he said at one point. "It's still a part of me. I could film a scene as Sam Winchester right now because he lives in me, and I'm certain he always will."