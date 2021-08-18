Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Reveals the Real Story Behind Jensen Ackles Prequel Drama

Watch : Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion

Jared Padalecki is clearing up the confusion around that Supernatural prequel drama.

Back in June, the 39-year-old actor came across a Deadline article that said his former co-star Jensen Ackles is executive producing and narrating a spinoff about the parents of their characters Dean and Sam Winchester. Padalecki tweeted that it this was the first he'd heard about the new show and that he was "gutted" that he wasn't involved.

"Dude. Happy for you," he wrote. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Now, Padalecki is explaining his viral post and what went down between him and Ackles afterward.

"I hadn't heard of it, and then he and I chatted [the next morning]," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "He just kind of explained: 'Man, it's not picked up yet. It's not even written yet.' He knows and I know how much Supernatural means to both of us, and it wasn't a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn't feel really even existed yet. But he has been like: 'Hey, I'll let you know what's going on.'"