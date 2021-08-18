We Are Pleased to Offer You Admission to These 15 Secrets About the Making of Accepted

4. Long had misgivings at first about doing the movie because it was only going to be PG-13.

"I had a real hang-up about it having to be R, especially because Lewis Black was involved," he told Radio Free Entertainment, noting the stand-up comedian's role as the fake dean of their fake college. "And in my college experience, just personally, to say it was R-rated would be sugar-coating it. It was NC-17. If you're making an accurate, realistic college film, I felt it was sort of necessary, not only because of the sexual stuff, but just the ease with which college kids say the F-word. It just sort of rolls off the tongue and we were ad-libbing a lot of the movie, and when you're in that zone, it's such a temptation to say [it]. It's such a crutch. I'm tempted to say it right now! But they were adamant about it being PG-13. And we fought it for a little while, but I had no real leg to stand on. Who cares what I thought?"

Ultimately he was glad they stuck with the slightly more family-friendly version. Because if not, "it would have been a hard R," he said, "and in that case, you have to make a concerted effort to show a lot of boobs, and 'f--k this and that,' and that might detract from what the movie is, which is not about sex. It's nice. More people can watch and it has more the tone of like an '80s comedy, like a John Cusack or Michael J. Fox movie."