Will 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny & Sumit Ever Tie the Knot? They Say...

Roses are red, violets are blue, Jenny Slatten loves Sumit Singh, but will they ever say I do?
The fan favorite 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple return for season three following a sweet promise ring commitment in the season two finale. Yet, these lovebirds have seemed to weather every possible complication in their relationship: from disapproving in-laws to a secret nasty divorce, Jenny and Sumit have proven year after year that their commitment to one another cannot be tampered with. But, they still haven't tied the knot.
The Other Way O.G.s exclusively revealed to E! News that Sumit is not done mending things between Jenny and his parents—while Jenny gives Sumit one last ultimatum. "Again I keep on trying to convince them, or just show them how much Jenny and I love each other," Sumit explained in Aug. 2021. "So just for the same reason, the same thing, make them understand that we are good together. That is something we try to do this season. Let's see how that will turn out."
Sumit's mother Sahna actually moves in with the couple to test whether Jenny is fit to be Sumit's bride. "My mom is ready to come," Sumit continued. "Maybe she will try to blend in to us and be nice, or maybe she will try to tell me something against Jenny so I'll start hating Jenny."
Jenny added, "The teaser is, will she end up liking me or not?"
Given the fact that Sahna threatened suicide if Sumit and Jenny got married, it seems unlikely that all will go swimmingly. However, Jenny gave fans a sliver of hope: "I can say things are not as bad as they were, but you will have to stay tuned and watch the show. Let's just say, we're working on it."
Although, tensions did boil over in an especially explosive moment, as teased in the season three trailer. "I am not going to keep leaving and coming back and leaving every damn six months!" Jenny threatens Sumit. "And you're not going to tell me you're going to marry me every f––king time. That's it."
Looking back, the Palm Springs, Calif. native is "embarrassed" by how things played out. "I was just frustrated because I keep dealing with the same thing again and again," Jenny admitted. "I'm here, I left everything, let's do this. I was just frustrated and that's how it came out. I saw that scene and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so embarrassed about that.' But it's never happened again. I've never blown up like that again."
Jenny and Sumit had to put any differences aside following their COVID-19 diagnosis in April 2021. "It was really scary, especially for me," 61-year-old Jenny said. "Sumit made sure I got up, because if it was up to me, I would have just continued sleeping because that's all I wanted to do but he didn't let me. It's best to get up, walk around, move around. Get your lungs open. He was a big help to me, took care of me a lot."
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also led to a closure of the Indian borders, halting any visa expirations. "The one good thing that happened with the pandemic was that I got to stay here in India," Jenny joked.
So, will Jenny and Sumit finally get married, now?
"I have my engagement ring that I got at the end of the second season," Jenny hinted. "I'm supposed to be getting more rings too. We won't say what kind of rings they are, not necessarily marriage or anything."
She concluded, "You'll see that after all that happened, we are still happy and together. Fingers are crossed that hopefully everything will go fine."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season three premieres Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m. on TLC, with episodes available to stream early on Fridays, exclusively on discovery+.