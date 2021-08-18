Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines Laugh Off Reports About Their "Supposed Beliefs and Politics"

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Chip Gaines and wife Joanna Gaines are trying to fix up their image after what they characterize as incorrect information about their beliefs and political stance.

In an interview for their magazine Magnolia Journal's fall 2021 issue, posted Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Fixer Upper matriarch and co-creator of the couple's Waco, Texas-based Magnolia empire talks about the negative press they've received.

"When our show took off, we couldn't have imagined all the beauty and blessings that would follow for us and for our family—all of which we're continually grateful for," said Joanna, who shares five children with Chip. "But it didn't take us long to realize that being a part of this new reality also meant being a part of the news cycle. Stories get written about us, about our family, our plans, our supposed beliefs and politics. We've been through it enough now to know that it's just part of the territory, and a lot of times it's so unbelievable we can't help but laugh."