Rebel Wilson Shares Photo From Her "Most Unhealthiest" Point While Reflecting on Health Journey

Rebel also opened up about embracing her health journey during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020.

"I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time,'" she explained. "I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it, and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts."