Rachel Zegler Has the Sweetest Reaction to Gift From Barbra Streisand

A present for the ages.

Rachel Zegler took to Twitter on August 18 to share her shock at a special gift from the one and only Barbra Streisand. "Is life real @barbrastreisand," the West Side Story actress captioned her post.

Legendary musical alum Streisand gave Zegler a book, Streisand From A to Z, and a Pop Art cover record of her hits. "For R., from B.," a personalized signature from Streisand reads.

"There's simply no way that this is real, that this is a real thing that was sent to me," Zegler gushed in the video post. "No way..."

Zegler's fans were equally as impressed with the A-lister swag. "BESTIE UR LIVING THE DREAM," one pal commented. Others called for Glee comparisons: "You're living your Rachel Berry moment and I love this for you," a fan joked.

Another added, "Getting the recognition you deserve <3."

Zegler is slated to make her film debut in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story opposite Ansel Elgort later this year.