Alyssa Milano Involved in Car Crash After Uncle Suffers Possible Heart Attack at the Wheel

Watch : Alyssa Milano & Tony Danza Lead "Who's The Boss?" Revival

Alyssa Milano's quick thinking may have saved her and her uncle's lives after they got into a car crash in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Charmed alum, 48, was riding in the passenger seat while her uncle Mitch, 63, drove his Ford Edge on a freeway in L.A. According to People, citing a press release from California Highway Patrol, Mitch experienced a medical emergency while driving and went unconscious.

Per TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, their Ford went into another lane and collided with another car. Alyssa quickly reached over and used her hand to press the brakes, bringing their car to a stop. Sources told the outlet that the Who's The Boss actress started giving him CPR until the first responders arrived to help.

Alyssa's rep told TMZ her uncle is still being treated in a nearby hospital, adding that she wanted to thank medical staffers for coming to his aid. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

Late Tuesday, Alyssa took to Twitter to acknowledge the importance of knowing CPR. "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love," she wrote. "Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions."

She added, "It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."