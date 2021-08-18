Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Alyssa Milano Involved in Car Crash After Uncle Suffers Possible Heart Attack at the Wheel

Alyssa Milano was in the passenger seat when her uncle had a possible heart attack while driving on a freeway in Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano's quick thinking may have saved her and her uncle's lives after they got into a car crash in Los Angeles. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Charmed alum, 48, was riding in the passenger seat while her uncle Mitch, 63, drove his Ford Edge on a freeway in L.A. According to People, citing a press release from California Highway Patrol, Mitch experienced a medical emergency while driving and went unconscious.

Per TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, their Ford went into another lane and collided with another car. Alyssa quickly reached over and used her hand to press the brakes, bringing their car to a stop. Sources told the outlet that the Who's The Boss actress started giving him CPR until the first responders arrived to help. 

Alyssa's rep told TMZ her uncle is still being treated in a nearby hospital, adding that she wanted to thank medical staffers for coming to his aid. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

Late Tuesday, Alyssa took to Twitter to acknowledge the importance of knowing CPR. "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love," she wrote. "Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions."

She added, "It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

As fans of Alyssa may know, she has been vocal on social media about coronavirus mask policies, the Violence Against Women Act, the Equal Rights Amendment and, in recent days, the ongoing events in Afghanistan

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, she tweeted, "This very moment, there is so much pain in the world. Please, today, make it a point to be kind. We all could use more kindness, especially now." 

Just days ago, on Aug. 15, Alyssa marked her 12th wedding anniversary to husband David Bugliari. "I had no idea I would love him even more now than I did then," she wrote on Instagram. "But I do. He is my mirror and I've grown so much in his light."

