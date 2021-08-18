Chrissy Teigen Responds After Amy Schumer Mocks Her Singing Video From Barack Obama's Birthday

Watch : Amy Schumer Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

Amy Schumer is doing her best to cheer on Chrissy Teigen's Marilyn Monroe-inspired birthday song, but since Amy is Amy, her gesture isn't going to come off as particularly supportive.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 40-year-old Trainwreck actress posted footage to Instagram in which she recreated Chrissy's post from last week that showed the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-star singing a few bars to mark former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday. Amy appeared to be in the same Martha's Vineyard home that Chrissy and husband John Legend were staying in to enjoy the Massachusetts festivities.

In her caption, Amy did her best to make it clear that the video was an homage, rather than being intentionally offensive. Amy also gave a shout-out to comedian friend Rachel Feinstein—who appeared in the video—by writing in the caption, "Tribute. @rachelfeinstein_ steals the vid! We love you @chrissyteigen."

Chrissy wore a beautiful white dress, whereas Amy rocked an oversized tank that included the message, "Boat hair don't care."