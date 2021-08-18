Why Candace Cameron Bure Says It's "Weird" to Promote Her New Film Amid "Heaviness" in the World

It's not lost on Candace Cameron Bure that people around the world might have bigger things to worry about than an upcoming Hallmark Channel film.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to Instagram to promote her latest movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which debuts on the network on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Around the same time, the star also posted footage to her Instagram Story, explaining why she feels conflicted about stumping for a movie when there is currently so much suffering going on in the world. In the video, she referenced the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the devastating earthquake in Haiti and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm popping on in person because there's so much heaviness on my heart with what's going on in Afghanistan and Haiti, the vaccine—just all the division and hate—and I'm just praying, and my heart is heavy," Candace shared. "And at the same time, I have a job, and I have a movie coming out on Sunday, and I know this sounds like an awkward transition, but you're gonna see my feed all full of promotional stuff."
The mother of three continued, "So I just wanted to come on here and say it's just weird because we all have to work and do our job, and that's part of my job. And at the same time, it feels odd promoting stuff with such heaviness in the world. I'm not unaware of how insensitive or awkward it may look at times to be talking about a movie or clothing."
Candace went on to explain that she typically would like her "feed to always be a happy place that you can come and kinda get a break from the world. I always do, but I just had to say it feels weird, and yet... I don't even know what to say."
The actress has been open in the past about dealing with an array of emotions when she has a new project coming out. During a March podcast interview, the so-called "Queen of Christmas" admitted she "got sick to my stomach" in anticipation of her 2020 film If I Only Had Christmas, due to her own fear that one of her movies may eventually falter in the ratings.
"Every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I'm like, Is this going to be the year? Is this it?," she shared candidly at the time.