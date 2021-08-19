Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo Drop Before It Sells Out!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beyhive get in formation! Another Ivy Park x Adidas collection is about to drop.

Ivy Park Rodeo, the fifth installment of Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, is bringing Black cowboy culture to everyone's closets to cap off a wild summer. Thanks to sneak peeks on the Ivy Park Instagram account, the collection features denim, cobalt blue, mauve, lavender and cow print pieces that will seamlessly take you from summer into fall.

For the first time ever, this Ivy Park collection will include kids' styles! Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson spilled the tea iin an interview with Oprah Daily that the new drop will also include kids' sizes 2T – XL, so you and your little one can match!

In case you don't already have your credit cards ready, we suggest planning out your purchase because Ivy Park Rodeo drops today at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Adidas.com and in stores. Starting tomorrow, fans can shop the collection through select global retailers, which we've listed below!