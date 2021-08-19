Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo Drop Before It Sells Out!

Yeehaw! It's almost showtime.

By Emily Spain Aug 19, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionBeyoncéShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-comm: Adidas x Ivy Park RodeoAdidas x Ivy Park Rodeo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beyhive get in formation! Another Ivy Park x Adidas collection is about to drop.

Ivy Park Rodeo, the fifth installment of Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, is bringing Black cowboy culture to everyone's closets to cap off a wild summer. Thanks to sneak peeks on the Ivy Park Instagram account, the collection features denim, cobalt blue, mauve, lavender and cow print pieces that will seamlessly take you from summer into fall.

For the first time ever, this Ivy Park collection will include kids' styles! Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson spilled the tea iin an interview with Oprah Daily that the new drop will also include kids' sizes 2T – XL, so you and your little one can match!

In case you don't already have your credit cards ready, we suggest planning out your purchase because Ivy Park Rodeo drops today at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Adidas.com and in stores. Starting tomorrow, fans can shop the collection through select global retailers, which we've listed below!

read
Missed Out on Beyoncé's Flex Park Drop? Check Out These Super Cute Dupes

So here's where you can snap up Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo drop:

Adidas

ASOS

Finish Line

Foot Locker

JD Sports

Nordstrom

Sneakersnstuff

StockX

Still in the mood to shop? Check out all the ways to rock this fall's hottest trends on a budget.

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2
Breaking

Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

3

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

4

Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in Sweet Family Photo

5

Holly Madison Says She Made "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hef's World

Latest News

Jessica Simpson Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

The 20 Best Breakup Songs Ever—and Who They're About

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park Rodeo Drop Before It Sells Out!

Why Connie Britton Is Worried Her Son Watches Too Much Disney Channel

Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in Sweet Family Photo

Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

How Teyana Taylor Pulled Off Her Own Coming 2 America Premiere