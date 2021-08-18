Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

We Never Knew How Much We Missed Sister, Sister Until Tia Mowry Squashed Our Hope for a Reboot

Tia and Tamera forever! Actress Tia Mowry sadly revealed there will not be a Sister, Sister reboot, as more than 20 years have passed since the original show's finale.

It's time to say so long to our soul sisters.

It's been more than two decades since Sister, Sister wrapped its five-year run, but our love for Tia and Tamera lives on. 

With so many (like, so many) TV shows and movies getting reboots these days, we'd held onto the hope that Sister, Sister might get the remake treatment as well, and bring back the twin characters who were separated at birth.

Sadly, Tia Mowry just crushed our hopes and dreams by confirming there won't be a reboot of the beloved series. 

In a TikTok video this week, Tia answered fans' burning questions, including one reading, "Will there be a sister sister reboot." She wrote back, "No sorry!" 

One fan joked, "Hold on I'm lost. It sounded like you said no sister sister reboot?" Another chimed in with the positive: "She didn't say anything about [there] not being a twitches 3.

It doesn't seem like an onscreen reunion with her twin Tamera Mowry is in the cards just yet. Though she didn't give a reason for their decision regarding Sister, Sister, the pair was recently separated for months and has been busy with their separate schedules in different cities. 

Tamera told Entertainment Tonight last October that the IRL sisters had gone six months without seeing each other during the coronavirus pandemic: "I live in Napa and then there was a surge in L.A., and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn't wise for all of us to go there."

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

She explained, "We were going to meet up. [Tia's] working on Family Reunion and the time, it didn't work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we're just, we're gonna cry."

So, it sounds like Tia has been kept quite busy. One thing she won't be working on? The Game reboot. In her latest TikTok video, she also said she won't appear in the new project, after she played Melanie Barnett from 2006 to 2015. 

Furthermore, she confessed that she's asked "all the time" if she's "thinking about having more kids." Her definite answer: "HECK NO!!" She's already got her hands full with Cairo, 3, and Cree, 10, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict.

Keep scrolling to see the stars of Sister, Sister then and now.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Tia Mowry

Aside from starring in Tia & Tamera and the hit Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches with her twin sister, Tia found solo success with BET's The Game and her own Cooking Channel show, Tia Mowry at Home. Since 2019, she's starred in the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion. And Tia recently landed a three-picture deal with Lifetime to star in and produce three holiday movies for their It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate beginning this year.

She has also released a cookbook, has her own YouTube channel and launched a line of vitamins and supplements, Anser. 

In 2008, she married actor Cory Hardict, the two having met on the set of their film, Hollywood Horror. The couple has two children, son Cree, 10, and daughter Cairo, 3.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Leon Bennett/WireImage
Tamera Mowry

Outside of her projects with her sister, Tamera starred in the Lifetime Dr. Strong Medicine and found success as a TV host. But after serving seven years as one of the panelists of The Real, Tamera announced she would be leaving the daytime talk show in July 2020. "I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy," she said in a statement. "However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

In 2011, Tamera married former baseball player and Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, and they have two children, son Aden, 8, and daughter Ariah, 6. The family has their own YouTube channel, The Housley Life

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios
Jackée Harry

While the show was called Sister, Sister, it really was all about the mother, as the 227 star—who is the first and only Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series—stole every scene she was in as Lisa, Tia's adoptive parent and fashion designer. 

She would go on to enjoy recurring gigs on Everybody Hates Chris and Let's Stay Together before joining the main casts of The First Family in 2012 and Tyler Perry's The Paynes in 2018. She's also appeared on Girl Meets World, K.C. Undercover and A Black Lady Sketch Show. 

She has also reunited with her on-screen daughter in several projects, including Lifetime's Christmas movie My Christmas Inn and Netflix's Family Reunion. Plus, she's a really great Twitter follow

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Tim Reid

The WKRP in Cincinnati and Frank's Place star played Ray, Tamera's oft-exasperated father.

Since leaving his limo service business behind, Reid has become a fixture on the Christmas TV movie circuit, appearing in seasonal films for Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and OWN. He has also guest-starred on Grey's Anatomy, That '70s Show, Greenleaf and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images/Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
Marques Houston

Go home, Roger! 

Houston spent six years playing Roger, the twins' annoying neighbor-turned-sometime-love-interest, while also serving as a member of the R&B group Immature. He went on to release six studio albums as a solo artist and continued to act, appearing in You've Got Served and Fat Albert. Since 2019, he's appeared on VH1's hit reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and he has produced several TV movies for BET.  

In August 2020, Houston, 39, married then 19-year-old Miya Dickey, with the duo sharing the same sentiment on their respective Instagram accounts. "We can't believe the day has finally come!" the statement read. "The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one. Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched!"

ABC/The CW/ Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Deon Richmond

Following his run as Bud on The Cosby Show, Richmond joined Sister, Sister in its fifth season as Jordan, Tamera's boyfriend. He went on to appear in films such as Scream 3, National Lampoon's Van Wilder and Not Another Teen Movie, and also popped up in an episode of Psych

ABC/The CW/Mychal Watts/Getty Images
RonReaco Lee

Lee was introduced in season five as Tia's boyfriend, Tyreke, going on to become a series regular in the sixth and final season. 

He would go on to guest star on a string of hit series, including Moesha, ER, Boston Public and Monk. In 2014, he landed a main role in Starz's Survivor's Remorse, which was produced by LeBron James and ran for three years. Most recently, he starred in the TV adaptation of The First Wives Club and the Netflix comedy Coffee & Kareem

He married Sheana Freeman in 2010 and they have two sons.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images/Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Tahj Mowry

The twins' real-life little brother played three characters during his brief time on their show: Tia's cousin Tahj, T.J. Henderson (his character from fellow WB sitcom Smart Guy during a crossover episode) and an SAT tutor. The range!

In addition to starring in Smart Guy, Tahj was also known as Michelle Tanner's BFF Teddy on Full House. He would later go on to star in ABC Family's hit sitcom Baby Daddy and voice the character of Wade in Disney Channel's popular animated series Kim Possible

He dated Glee star Naya Rivera between 2000 and 2004 after meeting on the set of Smart Guy, and he penned a heartfelt tribute to her after she went missing while boating in July 2020 (she was later confirmed dead by authorities).

"We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together," he wrote in an Instagram caption. "You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each other's hearts and then mended them back together... more than once," he continued. "I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I've never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you."

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Leon Bennett/WireImage
Bianca Lawson

It's hard to find a hit show Lawson, who played mean girl Rhonda, didn't appear on in the '90s and early aughts. Her credits include Saved By the Bell: The New Class, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Steve Harvey Show and Dawson's Creek. Plus, she, once again, played a high school's reigning queen of mean in Save the Last Dance. And her streak of teen dramas continued with key supporting roles in The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, Teen Wolf and The Secret Life of the American Teenager

Since 2016, Lawson has starred on the OWN drama Queen Sugar, which is produced by Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay

Lawson became Beyoncé and Solange Knowles' step-sister when her father, actor Richard Lawson, married their mother, Tina Knowles, in 2015. Fun fact: Richard was also on Sister, Sister, playing Lisa's boyfriend in the final season.

SGranitz/WireImage/Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union

Before she brought it as cheerleader Isis in the hit 2000 movie Bring It On, Union played Tia and Tamera's friend Vanessa in seasons four and five. 

The ageless actress has been in a slew of movies since, among them The Brothers, Deliver Us From Eva, Bad Boys II, The Perfect Holiday, Cadillac Records, Think Like a Man, Top Five, Birth of a Nation, Girls Trip and Breaking In. She won an NAACP Image Award for her role as a driven journalist in the BET series Being Mary Jane and currently plays an LAPD detective (who is her same character from Bad Boys II) in Spectrum Originals' LA's Finest.

Union spent a season as a judge on America's Got Talent and upon her exit from the show alleged there was a "toxic culture" on set and she was subjected to racist and sexist remarks. However, an independent investigation determined that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance," NBC and AGT producers shared in May 2020. 

At the time, Union told Variety, "At the end of all this, my goal is real change—and not just on this show but for the larger parent company. It starts from the top down. My goal is to create the happiest, most high-functioning, inclusive, protected and healthy example of a workplace."

She married now-retired NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014 after almost six years of dating. They welcomed daughter Kaavia James via surrogate in 2018 and she is also stepmom to Wade's three kids from previous relationships.

