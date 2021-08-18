We Never Knew How Much We Missed Sister, Sister Until Tia Mowry Squashed Our Hope for a Reboot

It's time to say so long to our soul sisters.
It's been more than two decades since Sister, Sister wrapped its five-year run, but our love for Tia and Tamera lives on.
With so many (like, so many) TV shows and movies getting reboots these days, we'd held onto the hope that Sister, Sister might get the remake treatment as well, and bring back the twin characters who were separated at birth.
Sadly, Tia Mowry just crushed our hopes and dreams by confirming there won't be a reboot of the beloved series.
In a TikTok video this week, Tia answered fans' burning questions, including one reading, "Will there be a sister sister reboot." She wrote back, "No sorry!"
One fan joked, "Hold on I'm lost. It sounded like you said no sister sister reboot?" Another chimed in with the positive: "She didn't say anything about [there] not being a twitches 3."
It doesn't seem like an onscreen reunion with her twin Tamera Mowry is in the cards just yet. Though she didn't give a reason for their decision regarding Sister, Sister, the pair was recently separated for months and has been busy with their separate schedules in different cities.
Tamera told Entertainment Tonight last October that the IRL sisters had gone six months without seeing each other during the coronavirus pandemic: "I live in Napa and then there was a surge in L.A., and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn't wise for all of us to go there."
She explained, "We were going to meet up. [Tia's] working on Family Reunion and the time, it didn't work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we're just, we're gonna cry."
So, it sounds like Tia has been kept quite busy. One thing she won't be working on? The Game reboot. In her latest TikTok video, she also said she won't appear in the new project, after she played Melanie Barnett from 2006 to 2015.
Furthermore, she confessed that she's asked "all the time" if she's "thinking about having more kids." Her definite answer: "HECK NO!!" She's already got her hands full with Cairo, 3, and Cree, 10, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict.
