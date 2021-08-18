Holly Madison Says She Made a "Dangerous Choice" By Joining Hugh Hefner's Playboy World

Holly Madison is reflecting on her involvement in the Playboy brand for a new unscripted project.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, A&E Network released the first trailer for Secrets of Playboy, a 10-part documentary series examining the world of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The show, set to premiere in early 2022, will feature exclusive interviews with individuals who have firsthand knowledge of Hef's life, alongside existing archival footage.
Among those appearing in the trailer is Holly, who lived with Hef at the Playboy Mansion from 2001 to 2008. The 41-year-old The Girls Next Door alum has previously been open about painful moments from her Playboy past.
"I didn't realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice," Holly said in the new promo.
Among the other women interviewed on the show is former Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor. "He didn't want people to know what was really going on," Jennifer said in the trailer about the magazine editor. She added, "The people who were really there, they're the ones who know the real truth."
Hailing from the producers of A&E's Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Secrets of Playboy also includes interviews with Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore, who both previously dated Hef.
"Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner's empire, while also exploring his legacy's larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality," Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E's Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, said in a statement.
Secrets of Playboy is set to debut early next year on A&E.