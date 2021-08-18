Goldbelly's Semi-Annual Sale: Score 20% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Say it with us: "I deserve to treat myself."

It's only Tuesday and it feels like the weekend was a month ago. If you're feeling the same way, we found a solution that will motivate you to get through the rest of this week. Goldbelly, aka everyone's favorite premium food delivery service, is hosting their Semi-Annual Sale!

Now through tomorrow, use code: GOLDBELLYSUMMER to score 20% off sitewide. This means you can get pizza from New York, Questlove's Cheesesteaks, mouthwatering pies from Los Angeles, crabs from Maryland and more delicious eats and treats delivered to your doorstep in a matter of days.

Goldbelly rarely has sales, so if you've been wanting to try their amazing services and upgrade dinnertime, this is your chance! Below, we rounded up a few of our favorite eateries to get you started on this delicious and money-saving journey.