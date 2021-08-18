Goldbelly's Semi-Annual Sale: Score 20% Off Sitewide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Say it with us: "I deserve to treat myself."
It's only Tuesday and it feels like the weekend was a month ago. If you're feeling the same way, we found a solution that will motivate you to get through the rest of this week. Goldbelly, aka everyone's favorite premium food delivery service, is hosting their Semi-Annual Sale!
Now through tomorrow, use code: GOLDBELLYSUMMER to score 20% off sitewide. This means you can get pizza from New York, Questlove's Cheesesteaks, mouthwatering pies from Los Angeles, crabs from Maryland and more delicious eats and treats delivered to your doorstep in a matter of days.
Goldbelly rarely has sales, so if you've been wanting to try their amazing services and upgrade dinnertime, this is your chance! Below, we rounded up a few of our favorite eateries to get you started on this delicious and money-saving journey.
Cereal Killer Pie From The Pie Hole
This nostalgic pie features a cereal crust, a cream cheese filling packed with Fruity Pebbles, and Froot Loops on top. Sign us up!
Detroit-Style Pizza - Choose Your Own 3 Pack From Emmy Squared
Emily Hyland's Detroit-style pizza is a NYC staple for a reason! Curate your dream pack of three pizzas with best-selling flavors like Hot Chicken, Vodka, Big Ang, and Good Paulie.
Giant Cheeseburger Potstickers - 6 Pack From Shirley Chung's Ms. Chi
Enjoy Shirley Chung's legendary cheeseburger potstickers from the comfort of your home! The legendary potstickers feature Stone Farm Beef Chuck Roast, diced onions and ooey gooey cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft and crispy dumpling dough.
Churro Ice Cream Sandwich Kit for 9 from La Newyorkina
Just say the word "churro" and we will be there! We are currently in disbelief at how perfect and yummy these churro ice cream sandwiches look. Definitely an "add to cart" moment for us.
Marcus’ Hot Honey Chicken & Cornbread Waffles Kit for 4
Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson is serving up his iconic hot honey chicken and cornbread waffles on Goldbelly! It also comes with hot honey, housemade pickles, and seasonal succotash.
Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwiches - Choose Your Own 6 Pack From Wynwood Parlor
Warning: You won't want to share these decadent sandwiches with anyone. Sink your teeth into Wynwood Parlor's best flavors like Cookie Monster, Vegan Cookies & Cream and Dough Boy.
Questlove’s Cheesesteak™? - 4 Pack From Quest Loves Food
You may know Questlove for his musical achievements, but did you know he is also James Beard Award-nominated and a New York Times Best-Selling author? He is also behind this one-of-a-kind cheesesteak sandwich made with plant-based Impossible™️. A portion of the proceeds from his cheesesteaks will go to help America's Food Fund!
Cookie Rich Cookies - Choose Your Own 12 Pack From Cookie Rich
These two-bite cookies may be on the smaller side, but they pack tons of flavor! Each box serves 4-6 people and allows you to taste test 12 of Austin-based Cookie Rich's addicting flavors like Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Oatmeal Currant + Maple and Lemon Sugar + Lemon Pudding.
#1 Maryland Steamed Blue Crab Kit - 12-Pack From Harris Crab House
A dozen male blue crabs that are fully cooked, seasoned and ready to eat? Count us in! Perfect for end-of-summer gatherings with friends and family.
