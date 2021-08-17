White Lotus's Sydney Sweeney Reveals Olivia Mossbacher's Privileged Backstory

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

A lot happened in the finale of Mike White's HBO series The White Lotus.

Armond (Murray Bartlett) left the hotel in a casket, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) seemingly found love and Quinn Mossbacher (Fred Hechinger) ran away to fulfill his dream of traveling the world in a canoe. It was an unexpected ending, to say the least.

And while viewers weren't able to see the reactions of Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), Nicole (Connie Britton) and Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn), Sydney exclusively tells E! News that Olivia is probably overjoyed by the turn of events.

"I think he's living his best life and Olivia finally got rid of her little brother," she says with a laugh, explaining that Olivia would be "proud" of Quinn for taking a risk.

She probably also "feels victorious because she won once again," adds the actress.

It certainly makes it easier to decide who gets the couch in the living room versus the kitchenette.