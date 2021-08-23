The Ultimate Surfer's Anastasia Ashley Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed Anastasia Ashley because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pack your bags, shoppers! It's time to head to the beach.
Summer is far from over meaning it's not too late to catch some rays and waves in the ocean blue water. For professional surfer Anastasia Ashley, the beach can truly be a place to feel your absolute best.
"I feel the most confident and beautiful when I'm my healthiest, surfing every day and on a great regimen both in and out of the water!" The Ultimate Surfer star shared with E! News. "Feeling good inside translates to looking good on the outside!"
As she competes on ABC's new reality show, Anastasia gave us a tour inside her beach bag. From a beloved sunscreen to a guilt-free snack, get ready to have some fun in the sun.
Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner
"The first thing after surf, I spray in leave-in conditioner. It keeps my hair healthy and strong from long days at the beach!"
Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Cheese Puffs
"I've been a long-time eater of Pirate's Booty snacks! These I just throw in my bag and go!"
Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
"I wear a ton of sunblock as I'm in the sun 24/7. It's important to keep myself covered at all times."
Corkcicle Canteen 16 oz.
"Fill up with water or wine."
Alani Nu Sugar-Free Energy Drink
"I'm obsessed with these drinks as of recently! I love drinking anything caffeinated before surfing!"
Frankies Bikinis Jax Bucket Hat
"I've been so into bucket hats this summer. They are so fun and make a bikini look dressed up!"
CELINE 51mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
"I'm obsessed with cat eye sunglasses forever. These scream Gidget surf style."
Aviator Nation Stripe Full Zip Hoodie
"I live in these hoodies! Absolutely so comfy and the ultimate after-surf thing you can throw on while watching the sunset!"
Catch Anastasia on The Ultimate Surfer airing Monday nights at 10 p.m. on ABC.