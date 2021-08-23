The Ultimate Surfer's Anastasia Ashley Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed Anastasia Ashley because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pack your bags, shoppers! It's time to head to the beach.

Summer is far from over meaning it's not too late to catch some rays and waves in the ocean blue water. For professional surfer Anastasia Ashley, the beach can truly be a place to feel your absolute best.

"I feel the most confident and beautiful when I'm my healthiest, surfing every day and on a great regimen both in and out of the water!" The Ultimate Surfer star shared with E! News. "Feeling good inside translates to looking good on the outside!"

As she competes on ABC's new reality show, Anastasia gave us a tour inside her beach bag. From a beloved sunscreen to a guilt-free snack, get ready to have some fun in the sun.