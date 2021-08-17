Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Clap Back at Critics Questioning Their Delayed Wedding

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Bachelor Nation needs to pack their patience!

Ever since Dylan Barbour got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah Godwin during season six of Bachelor in Paradise in September 2019, the couple has been flooded with questions about when they are getting married.

While the couple understands why people are curious, they're a bit surprised by how "angry" some followers get as they continue planning their dream day.

"You know what's so funny? People get so, like, angry," Hannah exclusively shared with E! News while celebrating National Rum Day on Aug. 16 with RumHaven. "They're like, ‘When's the wedding already? What's taking you forever?' TikTok especially gets angry and I'm like, ‘Are y'all that mad?' We went through a pandemic."

She continued, "We're chillin. I think why we've been kind of cool with just chillin is because, like, we have a mortgage together. It's funny how people get so angry. One day we'll give it to them and they'll be really excited hopefully."