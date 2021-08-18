Teyana Taylor Carries on This Family Tradition for Baby Rue During We Got Love

Baby Rue Shumpert is marking a milestone: her first bit of bling!

During a sneak peek at tonight's premiere of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, airing Aug. 18, Teyana Taylor carries her family tradition of piercing her daughter's ears. "It's time to get the ears pierced!" Teyana jokes. "I know at six months my ears was pierced."

Eldest daughter Junie Shumpert begs to be part of the fun. "Can I get my ears pierced?" she asks while holding an earring.

Teyana points out, "Your ears are already pierced."

But Junie won't take no for an answer. "Maybe my nose?" Dad Iman Shumpert can't contain his laughter at the precocious comment.

Yet, it becomes clear that any type of piercing is something worth praying over as the whole Taylor-Shumpert family gathers round. "We're going to say a little prayer to do this right," Teyana states. "We're going to bless some ears."