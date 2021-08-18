Score Up to 80% Off Colorful Must-Haves During Ban.do's Warehouse Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Is anyone else in the mood to save? Because we always are.

Through 8/19, Ban.do is hosting their annual Warehouse Sale where you can save up to 80% off clothing, accessories and home goods from brands like Girlfriend Collective, Lisa Says Gah, Farm Rio and more. Even better, you can score a gift with purchases of $100+, $25 goody bags with a value of $110+, $10 graphic tees, $25 sweatshirts and other unbeatable deals.

Since there are so many amazing things on sale, we did the digging for you and rounded up our favorite Warehouse Sale finds below!