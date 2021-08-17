American Idol’s Syesha Mercado Shares Tearful Plea as Child Custody Battle Sparks Uproar

Watch : "American Idol" Alum Syesha Mercado Loses Custody of Her Newborn

Former American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado is using her voice to fight for her children.

Florida authorities took her newborn baby from her care last week, after removing her firstborn son in March because he was "suffering from severe malnutrition," an officer with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to E! News on Aug. 13.

Mercado denies the abuse and alleges racial discrimination, writing on her online fundraiser that son Amen'Ra and daughter Ast were "kidnapped" due to "corruption" and "injustice" within Child Protective Services.

Over the past week, Mercado's custody battle has inspired a wave of support, with her GoFundMe skyrocketing from $250,000 raised to more than $400,000, ever since she filmed officers taking her nine-day-old daughter from her car on Aug. 11. The Instagram video has three million views.

Mercado, 34, spoke out in a press conference on Aug. 17 to say she's been "deprived" of motherhood. Through tears, the musician shared, "This is my first time being a mom. And I've been deprived of holding my babies and feeding my babies."