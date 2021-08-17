The Bachelor's Peter Weber Reveals Where He Stands With Kelley Flanagan After Public Feud

Peter Weber is reflecting on the fallout following his split from Kelley Flanagan.
During the Aug. 17 episode of Tea with Publyssity, the former Bachelor shared how he felt about their public back-and-forth.
"Listen, obviously there's two sides to every story, and yes, it's true that usually the truth lies a little bit, you know, in between both those sides," he said. "But I said my piece, and, like, I have no desire to further that. I've moved on. I know she's moved on."
In fact, Peter said he hasn't "heard too much about it recently" and that it seemed like the drama has stopped. "I think we've all kind of moved on," he noted, "which is cool."
Ultimately, he wished his ex well. "I'll always say, I truly wish her nothing but the best," Peter continued. "It was the most amazing relationship I've ever had in my life. And just because it didn't work out, doesn't mean that I think anything different of that."
Peter and Kelley met on his season of The Bachelor. He sent her home week seven, and it wasn't until after his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss was called off and his subsequent relationship with fellow contestant Madison Prewett ended that the pilot and the attorney rekindled their romance. They sparked speculation while quarantining together in Chicago at the beginning of 2020 and confirmed their relationship later that year.
But at the end of December, about a week after they announced their plans to move to New York together, Peter revealed they broke up, writing on Instagram their "relationship simply didn't work out in the end." Kelley confirmed the news a few days later, explaining they were in "two different stages" of their lives and saw their "future paths differently."
As time went on, Bachelor Nation learned more about the split. During a March episode of the Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, for instance, Kelley claimed she had asked Peter to hold off on announcing their split right away and that her request "wasn't granted." And although she didn't go into specifics, she said there were "a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship" and that they'd been "struggling and having hard times."
Fast-forward to April, when Peter told E! News that he and Kelley were "not in contact anymore." Then in May, Kelley went on Chicks in the Office and told the podcast hosts that although there were a number of things that contributed to the split, including their different interests, things "ended really badly" after the two hung out again in New York in February. Ultimately, Kelley told Peter to "get the hell out of my life."
Days later, Peter responded on his podcast with Dustin Kendrick, Bachelors in the City. "I thought it was very calculated," he said about Kelley's interview. "I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline. Like I said, very just calculated, very disingenuous."
At the end of that month, Kelley explained on her YouTube channel that she'd done the interview because "the bear was poked," and claimed Peter's podcast comments were made "with no facts behind" them.
"I'm never going to let anyone speak a narrative for me and kind of, like, put out their storyline and just have me play along with it," she said. "I think some of my answers were not liked because it didn't play along with the storyline that was being portrayed. But it's my life too, and I think that I'm never going to let anyone create my narrative."