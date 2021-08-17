The Bachelor's Peter Weber Reveals Where He Stands With Kelley Flanagan After Public Feud

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Peter Weber is reflecting on the fallout following his split from Kelley Flanagan.

During the Aug. 17 episode of Tea with Publyssity, the former Bachelor shared how he felt about their public back-and-forth.

"Listen, obviously there's two sides to every story, and yes, it's true that usually the truth lies a little bit, you know, in between both those sides," he said. "But I said my piece, and, like, I have no desire to further that. I've moved on. I know she's moved on."

In fact, Peter said he hasn't "heard too much about it recently" and that it seemed like the drama has stopped. "I think we've all kind of moved on," he noted, "which is cool."

Ultimately, he wished his ex well. "I'll always say, I truly wish her nothing but the best," Peter continued. "It was the most amazing relationship I've ever had in my life. And just because it didn't work out, doesn't mean that I think anything different of that."