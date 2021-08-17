You Won't Believe Eminem's First Big Acting Role Since 8 Mile

Watch : Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti to Coronavirus Hospital Workers

We hope you've digested your mom's spaghetti, because we have some casting news that's sure to have you jumping up and down.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 50 Cent confirmed that Eminem will have a guest starring role in his upcoming Starz drama, BMF (a.k.a. Black Family Mafia). And, unlike most of his appearances in TV and film, the "Venom" rapper will not be playing himself, rather, Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) is set to play former teenage FBI informant White Boy Rick.

"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out," 50 Cent announced on Instagram. "I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--t is out of here."

Of course, this is not Eminem's first foray into acting, as he took on the leading role of Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr. in 8 Mile. Since then, the Real Slim Shady has played himself for cameos in Entourage, The Interview and Funny People.