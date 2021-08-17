You Won't Believe Eminem's First Big Acting Role Since 8 Mile

We hope you've digested your mom's spaghetti, because we have some casting news that's sure to have you jumping up and down.
On Tuesday, Aug. 17, 50 Cent confirmed that Eminem will have a guest starring role in his upcoming Starz drama, BMF (a.k.a. Black Family Mafia). And, unlike most of his appearances in TV and film, the "Venom" rapper will not be playing himself, rather, Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) is set to play former teenage FBI informant White Boy Rick.
"Oh yeah i'm bringing the big dogs out," 50 Cent announced on Instagram. "I couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s--t is out of here."
Of course, this is not Eminem's first foray into acting, as he took on the leading role of Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr. in 8 Mile. Since then, the Real Slim Shady has played himself for cameos in Entourage, The Interview and Funny People.
As for 50 Cent's latest TV project? BMF is inspired by the real-life story of brothers Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, the founders of the drug and money laundering organization Black Family Mafia. Demetrius Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, and Da'Vinchi are set to lead the series as Demetrius and Terry, respectively.
Other cast members include Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa and Myles Truitt.
While we wait for more news about BMF, which is set to premiere Sunday, September 26 at 9 p.m. on Starz